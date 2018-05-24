Three people treated for smoke inhalation after fire at Moncton home

Fire investigators remain on the scene of an early morning fire at a residential home in Moncton, N.B.

Robert Brine, a platoon chief with the Moncton Fire Department, says emergency responders were called to 31 Killam Drive at approximately 7:40 a.m., to reports of smoke and flames coming from the second story window of the home.

Brian says three people were pulled out of the building with all of them suffering from smoke inhalation.

The second floor of the home as well as the roof received extensive damage due to the blaze.

Around 16 firefighters from the department were on scene.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire.