Serious assault sends Duchess man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

RCMP are investigating after a man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a serious assault in the village of Duchess, Alta., on Wednesday.

Around 2 a.m., RCMP responded to a 911 call from a home on Railway Avenue, police said in a news release Wednesday.

“It was reported that two male suspects were attempting to steal a truck and when confronted by a bystander, assaulted the male,” the release said. “The two males then fled in a vehicle.”

A 32-year-old male was found by police with serious injuries and was transported to a hospital in Calgary, police said.

“He is now deemed to be in stable condition,” police said.

Police did an extensive search of the surrounding area but could not locate the suspect vehicle.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked by police to contact the Brooks RCMP detachment at 403-362-5535. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online.

Duchess is about 183 kilometres east of Calgary.