Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by car

A 19-year-old man was seriously injured Thursday morning after being hit by a car in Saint-Leonard. It happened on the corner of Jean-Talon and Lacordaire.

Montreal Police said the pedestrian was crossing Jean-Talon on a red light around 1 a.m. and caught the driver of a northbound car by surprise.

They said the 50-year-old driver was unable to avoid the collision and was treated for shock on the scene.

The young man was transported to hospital with serious injuries and head trauma.