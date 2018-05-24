Bill Kelly: Doug Ford’s bad week

It’s not been a good week for Ontario PC leader Doug Ford.

He disposed of one of his Brampton area candidates when the candidate was linked to allegations of a massive hacking of Highway 407 data. Questions still linger about who was involved in the hack, who knew about it and who used the data that was hacked.

WATCH ABOVE: Doug Ford in the hot seat over data breach allegations

Wednesday, the NDP petitioned Elections Ontario to investigate the PC nomination procedures in 12 ridings.

No one yet knows if there’s any evidence of wrongdoing, but it’s a continuation of a theme of nomination hanky-panky that has dogged the PC Party for over a year now. Let’s not forget that there is an ongoing criminal investigation into the PC nomination process in Ancaster/Dundas/Westdale.

WATCH ABOVE: PCs, NDP battling for 1st place in the polls

Then, of course, there are the latest polling numbers, which suggest that Ford’s once double-digit lead over his rivals has all but evaporated, and his PC party is now in a dead heat with Andrea Horwath and the NDP, and it’s the NDP that has that all-important momentum heading into the home stretch of the election.

Publicly, PC party officials are saying they’re not concerned, but behind closed doors, you can bet it’s a different story.

In the last three elections, Ontario’s PCs have snatched defeat from the jaws of certain victory, and the bad news this week has to have them wondering if history is about to repeat itself.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.