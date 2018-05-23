Calgary police ask for help identifying 2 persons of interest in April assault

The Calgary Police Service is asking the public for help identifying two persons of interest who “may have information in relation to an aggravated assault” on April 1.

Police said a man assaulted another man at 2:45 a.m. near the 200 block of 8 Avenue SW.

The victim suffered “serious, life-altering injuries,” CPS said in a news release on Wednesday.

Using surveillance footage from the area at the time of the attack, police believe this man and woman may have information that could help in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (403) 266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.