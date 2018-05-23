RCMP investigate shooting incident in Penticton
A A
Police in Penticton are investigating a report of shots fired at a residence on Government Street Tuesday night.
WATCH: Surveillance footage of Aug 14, 2011 shooting at Kelowna’s Delta Grand Hotel
RCMP were called to the house on Tuesday night and found a 30-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
He was taken to hospital.
Officers secured the residence and detained several people who were inside.
“This appears to be a targeted incident, and investigators are actively working to determine what occurred,” Cst. James Grandy said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at (250) 492-4300 or CrimeStoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.