May 23, 2018 4:05 pm

RCMP investigate shooting incident in Penticton

Police in Penticton are investigating a report of shots fired at a residence on Government Street Tuesday night.

RCMP were called to the house on Tuesday night and found a 30-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital.

Officers secured the residence and detained several people who were inside.

“This appears to be a targeted incident, and investigators are actively working to determine what occurred,” Cst. James Grandy said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at (250) 492-4300 or CrimeStoppers.

Global News