Why was there a parade of finely dressed cyclists in Calgary Victoria Day?

Tweed Ride YYC is an annual bike ride that involves Calgarians dressing up in their best vintage clothing and touring downtown streets.

In its seventh year, the event brought out about 100 people out for a cycle from the East Village, along the Bow River and up to a Kensington pub this Victoria Day.

But it’s not a race.

The main goal of the ride is a good time, and it also raises money for would-be cyclists in developing countries.

“Our charity of choice is Bicycles for Humanity and this will be our sixth year with them,” Tweed Ride YYC organizer Josh Crough said. “All of the money from our raffle prizes and donations go towards them. They help send bicycles to Africa. They do a lot of good work.”

There’s also hope the spectacle will help encourage more Calgarians to pick up cycling – either for sport or transportation.

“People on the ride are always laughing and having a good time. Even on the roads, you get a lot of people ‘happy honking.’ It’s just a different site you don’t see every day in Calgary.”