2-year-old struck and killed on La Broquerie driveway

A 2-year-old child was struck and killed Sunday night in the RM of La Broquerie.

RCMP said she was on her driveway when she was hit by a vehicle being driven by a 62-year-old man.

Steinbach RCMP responded to a report of the collision just before 8 p.m. When they arrived, EMS personnel were already on scene attending to the child.

READ MORE: Pedestrian killed after collision on Manitoba’s Highway 52

She was transported to hospital where she later died.

Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.