Traffic
May 21, 2018 2:28 pm

2-year-old struck and killed on La Broquerie driveway

By Reporter  Global News
Global News File
A A

A 2-year-old child was struck and killed Sunday night in the RM of La Broquerie.

RCMP said she was on her driveway when she was hit by a vehicle being driven by a 62-year-old man.

Steinbach RCMP responded to a report of the collision just before 8 p.m. When they arrived, EMS personnel were already on scene attending to the child.

READ MORE: Pedestrian killed after collision on Manitoba’s Highway 52

She was transported to hospital where she later died.

Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
accident
Child
Fatal Accident
La Broquerie
Manitoba
RCMP
Steinbach RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News