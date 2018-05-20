Two vehicle crash kills one, sends another to hospital with serious injuries
A crash in the early hours of Sunday killed one man and sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries.
Nova Scotia RCMP say that at approximately 12:30 a.m., they responded to a crash involving a Dodge Ram truck and a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Highway 104 in Teleford, N.S.
The driver of the vehicle, a 52-year-old man from Port Hastings, N.S., was killed in the crash. The passenger of the vehicle, a 35-year-old woman from Auld’s Cove, N.S., was transported to the QEII hospital with serious injuries.
The two occupants of the truck were not injured.
An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene and the road is scheduled to remain closed until noon.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
