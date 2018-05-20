Edmundston to get new autism community centre: New Brunswick premier

The Edmundston, N.B., region is set to receive a new community autism centre, New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant announced in a press release on Saturday.

The facility will help provide support services for the families of preschoolers, school-aged children, youth and adults with autism in the region.

“The establishment of a new autism centre in Edmundston will assist families in the Madawaska region access community-based resources,” Gallant said in the press release.

According to the press release, the new facility will house accessible social support, self-help and public education forums as well as a “broad array” of resources for people with autism and their families.

“The centre will also work to encourage and extend education through community programs and help families identify their needs and inform them of resources available,” said Nathalie Sirois-Caron, director of the Edmundston centre.

This is the second of two new autism centres announced ahead of this year’s provincial election.