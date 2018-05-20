Blue Nose Marathon takes over Halifax this weekend

The 2018 Scotiabank Blue Nose Marathon is in full swing across the Halifax Regional Municipality with thousands of runners taking part in various races through the holiday weekend.

READ: Where you can and can’t drive during Blue Nose weekend

On Saturday, the Doctors Nova Scotia youth run took place, with participants selecting to run either two or four kilometres.

In 2017, more than 3,500 youth took part in the run.

The Lifemark 5km race also took place on Saturday, which saw participants make their way through the downtown core.

WATCH: Firefighter runs Bluenose Marathon with 55 lbs of gear on

On Sunday, runners laced up their sneakers are embarked on a number of different races including a 10km, a half marathon or a full marathon.

The half marathon is 21.1 km, while the full marathon is a grueling 42.2km route which takes participants through both Halifax and Dartmouth.

Despite the rainy weather on Sunday, thousands of people are still expected to take part in various races.