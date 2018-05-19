Boy taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in west-end Toronto
A boy was sent to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in west-end Toronto late Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to a call about a pedestrian struck at Stanley and Superior avenues around 3:50 p.m.
Toronto police said the boy was transported to hospital with serious injuries. He is reported to be eight or nine years old.
Police said the driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene.
Traffic in the area has been restricted due to the investigation.
