Halifax Hurricanes fall to London Lightning 109-101 in Game 7 of NBL Finals

The London Lightning are still on top of the National Basketball League (NBL) of Canada.

The Lightning beat the Halifax Hurricanes 109-101 at the Scotiabank Centre Friday night.

This is London’s fourth NBL title in seven years.

The Lightning’s Doug Herring Jr. led the way for his squad, collecting a game-high 29 points and 11 assists. He was named game MVP.

Billy White led the way for Halifax with 25 points.

This is the third straight season that the London Lightning and Halifax Hurricanes have gone head-to-head in the NBL Finals. Halifax beat London in 2016, but have fallen to them the past two years.