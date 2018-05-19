What’s open and closed on Victoria Day in London

While the long weekend will be rather wet, Londoners will still have the opportunity to kick back and relax on Victoria day.

According to Environment Canada, Londoners should expect some thunderstorms on Saturday and more rain on Sunday and Monday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

With that being said, here is a list of what is open and closed this weekend.

Federal and provincial government offices as well as banks, including TD Canada Trust, Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank, CIBC and BMO, will be closed on the holiday Monday. Canada Post is also taking the day off — there will be no regular collection or delivery of mail.

In addition, municipal offices, malls, grocery stores, most pharmacies, schools, as well as the LCBO and Beer Store will all be closed on Monday.

For outdoor activities, you can visit Storybook Gardens, Boler Mountain’s Treetop Adventure Park & Mountain Bike Trails, East Park and the Fanshawe Pioneer Village, as they will all be open.

If you want to spend the day exploring a part of London’s history, the London Children’s Museum and Museum London will both be open.

If you’re looking for fun activities indoors, Fleetway, Palasad and Cineplex movie theatres will be open, but the London Public Library will be closed.

Most restaurants and chains will be open on Monday if you’re looking to grab a bite to eat.

All 16 of the city’s free outdoor spray pads are open as of Saturday. Londoners will be able to stop by and cool off from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Meanwhile, the LTC operates on a holiday schedule for Monday, but will run their regular schedules Saturday and Sunday.