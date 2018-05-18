Sports
Boys of summer return: Winnipeg Goldeyes begin 2018 season

Winnipeg will host their home opener May 25 against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

The first pitch of the Winnipeg Goldeyes new season is set to be thrown tonight.

Coming off back-to-back American Association Championships, the Goldeyes are looking to continue their winning ways in their opening series against the Cleburne Railroaders.

After taking on Cleburne and Texas on the road, Winnipeg will host their home opener May 25 against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Tickets for all Goldeyes games can be purchased through Ticketmaster or the Shaw Park Box Office.

