2 charged with attempted murder after hit-and-run in Mississauga mall parking lot

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Two men are charged with attempted murder after an alleged attack using a vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel Region police say the two men, aged 19 and 20, were involved in an altercation with another man on Wednesday afternoon in the Ogden Avenue and Strathy Avenue area, south of Dixie Outlet Mall.

Later that day, the accused were in a vehicle in the mall parking lot when they spotted a 20-year-old man from Orillia, Ont., and allegedly intentionally struck him before fleeing the scene.



Story continues below N/R-Peel Police-Police Arrest two Males for Attempted Murder in Pedestrian Struck Incident – https://t.co/IXP8pBRth2 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 18, 2018

The victim remains in life-threatening condition in a Toronto hospital.

Police say the two accused – Benjamin Steinberg-Harrison and Rohit Rehal – turned themselves in Thursday and are scheduled to appear in court in Brampton, Ont., Friday for a bail hearing.