Terms of reference for Nova Scotia Desmond inquiry to be released soon: minister

Nova Scotia’s justice minister says the terms of reference will be released soon for the public inquiry into the deaths of Afghan war veteran Lionel Desmond and his family.

The province promised a judicial fatality inquiry last December, almost a year after Desmond fatally shot himself and his mother, wife and 10-year-old daughter in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S.

The terms of reference were expected by the end of January, and Justice Minister Mark Furey says the province is now waiting on the chief judge of the provincial court to appoint a presiding judge and Crown attorney.

He says that could happen “as early as next week, but certainly within the next couple of weeks.”

Furey won’t give details, but says he’s confident the terms of reference will address many of the items Dr. Matthew Bowes, the province’s chief medical examiner, identified in the case.

Bowes, who recommended the fatality inquiry, has said the apparent lack of co-operation between government agencies who dealt with Desmond will likely be a key aspect of the terms of reference.

Desmond was diagnosed with PTSD after two harrowing tours in Afghanistan in 2007.