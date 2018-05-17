All residents accounted for in apartment building fire in Port Hope

All residents have been accounted for after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in Port Hope on Friday afternoon.

Crews were called to the fire at 48 Wellington Street around 12:45 p.m.

Apartment Fire Port Hope pic.twitter.com/96dg7s8tnP — Les Grimshaw (@lesgrimshaw) May 17, 2018

More on Fire in Port Hope pic.twitter.com/HO8hiTY3aj — Les Grimshaw (@lesgrimshaw) May 17, 2018

According to media reports, a fire broke out in an apartment unit and quickly spread to the roof of the 2.5 storey multi-residential unit.

Cobourg and Hamilton Township firefighters have also been called to assist Port Hope firefighters.

No word yet on if there are any injuries or how many residents were in the apartment complex.

Witness Les Grimshaw tells CHEX News he saw a number of people receiving oxygen from Northumberland County paramedics.

Roads are closed from Wellington from Phillips Road to Croft Street; Rosevear Boulevard from Ontario Street to Wellington and Oxford Street from Ontario Street to Wellington.

“All residents are accounted for and the situation is under control,” the Town of Port Hope stated.

The Town said residents are expected to displaced for some time and arrangements are being made for tempoary accommodations. Port Hope Police Service, the Canadian Red Cross, and Municipal Animal Services are on also on scene.

More to come.