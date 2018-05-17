All residents accounted for in apartment building fire in Port Hope

All residents have been accounted for after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in Port Hope on Friday afternoon.

Crews were called to the fire at 48 Wellington Street around 12:45 p.m.

Apartment Fire Port Hope pic.twitter.com/96dg7s8tnP — Les Grimshaw (@lesgrimshaw) May 17, 2018

More on Fire in Port Hope pic.twitter.com/HO8hiTY3aj — Les Grimshaw (@lesgrimshaw) May 17, 2018

According to reports, a fire broke out in an apartment unit and quickly spread to the roof of the 2.5 storey multi-residential unit.

Cobourg and Hamilton Township firefighters have also been called to assist Port Hope firefighters.

There are no reports of any serious injuries to the approximately 50 occupants who live in the 24 units.

At least one dog was rescued from a second-floor unit.

Witness Les Grimshaw tells CHEX News he saw a number of people receiving oxygen from Northumberland County paramedics.

Roads are closed from Wellington from Phillips Road to Croft Street; Rosevear Boulevard from Ontario Street to Wellington and Oxford Street from Ontario Street to Wellington.

“All residents are accounted for and the situation is under control,” the Town of Port Hope stated.



Story continues below Fire at 48 Wellington is under control. Any resident from 48 Wellington who requires assistance with shelter are asked to make their way to the town park rec centre 62 Mcaul St and meet the Red Cross and victim services. — Port Hope Police (@PortHopePolice) May 17, 2018

The Town said residents are expected to displaced for some time and arrangements are being made for temporary accommodations. Port Hope Police Service, the Canadian Red Cross, and Municipal Animal Services are also on scene.

Port Hope Police said at 2 p.m. the fire was under control.

Residents who require assistance with shelter are asked to go to the Park Recreation Centre at 62 Mcaul Street to meet with the Red Cross and Victim Services. A municipal bus stopping at Rosevear Road and Wellington Street is available for residents without transportation.

– More to come.