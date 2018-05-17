Edmonton police to detail their view on impact of marijuana legalization

The Edmonton Police Service is set to unveil what they see as the challenges that police will face once marijuana is legalized in Canada.

On Thursday afternoon, Edmonton police will present a review of the impacts of marijuana legalization on Edmonton the resource requirements this year.

The Edmonton Police Service Legalization of Cannabis Committee was formed in May 2016 and has reviewed the 12 most highly impacted areas of the police service.

In December 2017, Edmonton police Chief Rod Knecht said police in the city aren’t ready for the legalization of cannabis.

He also estimated the policing costs to enforce the new marijuana laws will be between $5 million and $7 million per year.

“There are lots of challenges. There are going to be lots of what we see as potential loopholes, many challenges for police,” Knecht said.

“The first year is going to be very, very interesting. I think we’re going to see a lot of the challenges and the difficulties the first year of the legislation.”

Knecht said police work will become more complicated and organized crime won’t disappear. It’ll be better hidden within the legalized system.

“Organized crime will undercut the price. If they don’t undercut the price, they will up the THC level of the drug,” Knecht explained. “Organized crime will just grow better dope at the end of the day. They’ll grow more powerful marijuana.

“We shouldn’t be naive to think that that’s not going to happen. It absolutely will happen.”

The police chief also noted drug-impaired driving and the lack of a roadside test to detect impairment, which will have an impact on the roads and in the courts, would be among the biggest challenges.

