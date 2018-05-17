Crime
May 17, 2018 10:58 am

Hamilton traffic stop leads to drug charges

Shiona Thompson By News Anchor  900 CHML

A routine traffic stop by Hamilton Police has lead to drug charges.

900 CHML/File
A A

An expired plate has led to drug charges against a Hamilton man.

Hamilton police pulled over a Chevy Malibu Tuesday, May 15 at about 3:30 p.m. on Barton Street East near Lincoln Street. Officers say they discovered there was an outstanding warrant for the driver.

Police say they seized 11 grams of cocaine.

READ MORE: Hamilton police seize $15K in street drugs including fentanyl

Joseph Haw, 27, of Hamilton has been charged with possession of cocaine and failing to comply with a probation order.

Haw is scheduled to be in court on June 13 to answer to the charges.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cocaine charges
Hamilton
Hamilton Police Service
HamOnt

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News