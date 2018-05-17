Hamilton traffic stop leads to drug charges

An expired plate has led to drug charges against a Hamilton man.

Hamilton police pulled over a Chevy Malibu Tuesday, May 15 at about 3:30 p.m. on Barton Street East near Lincoln Street. Officers say they discovered there was an outstanding warrant for the driver.

Police say they seized 11 grams of cocaine.

Joseph Haw, 27, of Hamilton has been charged with possession of cocaine and failing to comply with a probation order.

Haw is scheduled to be in court on June 13 to answer to the charges.