OPP seek missing Haliburton-area man

Haliburton Highlands OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Steve Cservid, 54, of Algonquin Highlands Township was last seen on Wednesday evening.

He described as five-feet-10-inches tall, 175 pounds with short brown hair and is cleanly shaven. Police say he may be wearing coveralls with blue and white shoes.

He was last seen in the area of Dorset, driving a grey Ford F150 pickup truck with Ontario licence plate AT 877577. The vehicle may be carrying a green Nova Craft canoe.

Cservid is known to frequent the North Bay area.

“Police and family are concerned for his well-being,” OPP stated.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 705-286-1431 or 1-888-310-112.