Stoney Creek business receives threat
Hamilton police are investigating threats made to a local business.
Officers were called to Liburdi Automation at 1230 South Service Road in Stoney Creek over the noon hour after threats were made to the business.
Police say all employees were sent home as officers searched the building.
It was given the all-clear about an hour later, but police are still investigating.
Meanwhile, students at a local elementary school were told to stay indoors this morning due to a gas leak in the area.
Police and fire crews were called around 9 o’clock this morning to the Parkside Drive area of Waterdown to assist Union Gas with the leak.
Nearby Allan A. Greenleaf Elementary School took shelter-in-place precautions until the leak was sealed, less than an hour later.
The shelter-in-place procedure is put in place when hazardous materials may have been released into the atmosphere.
