Woman, 2 men charged in Toronto human trafficking case
Toronto police say two men and a woman are facing a total of 28 charges in a human trafficking investigation.
Investigators allege the three forced a 21-year-old woman to work in the sex trade.
It’s alleged they used deception, false promises, intimidation and fear to force the woman to live by rules they imposed on her and to turn over all of her earnings to them.
It’s also alleged she was sexually assaulted on several occasions.
Three Mississauga, Ont., residents 27-year-old Daylo Robinson, 27-year-old Tyler Vickers and 22-year-old Rebecca Horton are charged with trafficking in persons by exercising control, assault and forcible confinement.
Police say all three were arrested last Thursday and appeared in court the following day.
