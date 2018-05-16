Jewelery thief easily slips under metal shutters for a massive haul

Surveillance footage taken from a jewelry store in China showed a man squeezing underneath a jewelry shop’s metal shutters to steal items worth more than $68,000, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on May 16, 2018.

The alleged jewel thief was seen sitting outside the jewelry shop in the early hours on May 13 before making his move. After making sure the coast was clear, he laid down flat on his back and scooted himself between the metal shutters, rolling into the store.

The alleged thief triggered the security alarm as he entered, which he ignored and promptly pried open several display cases to stash away jewelry in a bag.

The owner of the store told CCTV that the thief took 40 gold bracelets, several necklaces, earrings and diamond rings.

The shop’s staff were unaware of the burglary until the following morning when they discovered dozens of items missing, according to the report.

CCTV added that the police are still investigating the incident.