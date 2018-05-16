N.S. RCMP seek woman who rammed her sedan into another vehicle – twice – then fled

Police in South Berwick, N.S., are hoping the public can help find a woman who slammed her vehicle into another vehicle twice, then fled the scene.

Kings District RCMP say on the evening of May 14, officers received a report from a driver who had been the victim of a hit and run.

The driver, who was travelling with three passengers, reported that another vehicle smashed into theirs two different times, then drove away.

Police say the incident caused significant damage to the victim’s vehicle. All passengers were treated by EHS at the scene.

Officers are still looking for the suspect and the vehicle, which is described as a dark coloured sedan – possibly a Mitsubishi Lancer – with obvious damage to the front end of the driver’s side.

Police say the vehicle was last seen driving east on Highway 1.

The suspect is described as a young female with brown or blond hair. Police say she was wearing sunglasses at the time.

Anyone with information on the hit and run is asked to contact Kings District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.