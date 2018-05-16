Osoyoos stabbing sends man to hospital

Osoyoos RCMP are investigating a stabbing.

They say it happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a hotel on Lakeshore Drive.

“A 25-year-old male was located on site suffering from suspected stab wounds and was transported to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries,” RCMP said in a news release.

Police say preliminary information would suggest the stabbing was a targeted event and that they do not feel the public is at risk.