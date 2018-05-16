Crime
May 16, 2018 8:54 am

Man, 32, killed after being struck by vehicle in Ajax

By Web Producer  Global News

A 32-year-old man was struck and killed in Ajax, Ont., on May 15, 2018.

Adam Dabrowski/Global News
A A

A 32-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Ajax Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Rossland Road West and Westney Road North.

Durham Regional Police said a Nissan Versa was travelling eastbound on Rossland Road when a male pedestrian appeared on the roadway and was hit.

READ MORE: Man suffers life-threatening injuries after two-vehicle crash in Ajax

Police said the man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

There’s no word yet if any charges will be laid.

Anyone with information about this incident or witnessed the collision is asked to call Det. Const. Limb of the Traffic Services Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5226.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ajax
Ajax fatal ped struck
Crime
durham region
Durham Regional Police
pedestrian killed ajax
Pedestrian Struck
rossland road west
Westney Road North

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News