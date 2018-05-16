Man, 32, killed after being struck by vehicle in Ajax

A 32-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Ajax Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Rossland Road West and Westney Road North.

Durham Regional Police said a Nissan Versa was travelling eastbound on Rossland Road when a male pedestrian appeared on the roadway and was hit.

READ MORE: Man suffers life-threatening injuries after two-vehicle crash in Ajax

Police said the man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

There’s no word yet if any charges will be laid.

Anyone with information about this incident or witnessed the collision is asked to call Det. Const. Limb of the Traffic Services Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5226.