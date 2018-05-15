Ten story tower for Lakeview Heights?

A proposed new development that would include a ten story tower in West Kelowna’s Lakeview Heights neighbourhood is causing concern amongst some area residents.

TC Development Group originally planned to build six story buildings on the site but has now included a stepped back ten story tower on the Anders and Ollala road site.

The extra units would help offset the cost of another planned project: the company is offering 2 million dollars toward a new fire hall that would be built on the site as well.

TC Development partner Rob Chetner is so confident in their over all vision for a new revitalized Lakeview Heights community, the company is hosting their own public consulation meeting in order

win over area residents. The meeting is set for Lakeview Heights community hall, May 15th from 4pm to 7pm.