Police concerned for well-being of missing Dartmouth woman

Halifax Regional Police are appealing to the public after a 25-year-old Dartmouth woman went missing last week.

Police say Kimberley Ann Burrows was last seen on May 8 at a health-care facility on Summer Street.

Burrows is described as five-foot-five, 150-pound white woman with long blond hair.

Police say she has a tribal tattoo on her lower back.

“There is no information to suggest that Kimberley has met with foul play, however, Kimberley’s family and the police are concerned for her well-being,” Halifax Regional Police said in a news release Tuesday.

Anyone with information on Burrows’ whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.