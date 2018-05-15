Canada
May 15, 2018 1:26 pm

Police concerned for well-being of missing Dartmouth woman

By Global News

Police are asking for your help in finding 25-year-old Kimberley Burrows of Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police
Halifax Regional Police are appealing to the public after a 25-year-old Dartmouth woman went missing last week.

Police say Kimberley Ann Burrows was last seen on May 8 at a health-care facility on Summer Street.

Burrows is described as five-foot-five, 150-pound white woman with long blond hair.

Police say she has a tribal tattoo on her lower back.

Kimberley Ann Burrows went missing on May 8, 2018.

Halifax Regional Police

“There is no information to suggest that Kimberley has met with foul play, however, Kimberley’s family and the police are concerned for her well-being,” Halifax Regional Police said in a news release Tuesday.

Anyone with information on Burrows’ whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

Global News