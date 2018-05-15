Winnipeg police looking for missing 23-year-old woman
A A
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding 23-year-old woman April Carpenter.
Officers say she was last seen in the West End of Winnipeg on April 26.
She is described as 5’7″, 130 pounds with light brown shoulder-length hair and dimples.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg police missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.