missing person
May 15, 2018 10:04 am
Updated: May 15, 2018 10:47 am

Winnipeg police looking for missing 23-year-old woman

By Writer / Producer  Global News
Officers say she was last seen in the West End of Winnipeg on April 26.

Officers say she was last seen in the West End of Winnipeg on April 26.

Winnipeg police / File
A A

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding 23-year-old woman April Carpenter.

Officers say she was last seen in the West End of Winnipeg on April 26.

She is described as 5’7″, 130 pounds with light brown shoulder-length hair and dimples.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg police missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
April Carpenter
missing person
Missing Persons Unit
West End
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News