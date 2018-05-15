Police looking for suspect after early morning Winnipeg shooting
A man has been taken to hospital in critical condition after being shot Tuesday morning in Winnipeg.
Police confirm the shooting happened just after 5 a.m. at Sherbrook Street between Ross and Logan Avenue.
The man who was shot is known to police.
Officers continue to search for the suspect and the area remains closed until further notice.
