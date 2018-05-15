Vanastra woman remembered as ‘caring friend, loving mother’

Family and friends have described the young woman who lost her life last week in Vanastra as a sweet, fun and caring young mother. Now they’re trying to come to terms with her loss.

Laura Wigelsworth was 27 years old. Her body was found on the side of Front Road, north of Vanastra on Thursday morning. She was last seen the night before out for a walk near her home.

“I think everyone’s just kind of on autopilot right now, just trying to get through the next few days and say our goodbyes,” said Melanie Scott, a longtime friend of Wigelsworth.

Scott knew Wigelsworth for 14 years. She says the entire community of Vanastra feels the loss of the young mother of two.

“This was where Laura grew up and in a small community, you know everyone,” said Scott. “Everyone that she grew up with and interacted with had really positive and fond memories of her. It’s hard not to feel the loss.”

“You don’t need to be an immediate friend or family to feel this loss.”

Wigelsworth was set to get married on Aug. 18.

“Laura was one of those girls who always dreamed about her wedding day. She had this idea, she wanted this big day, she wanted that beautiful dress. She was finally excited to have that coming and it was so close,” said Scott.

Wigelworth’s 29-year-old fiancé, Corey Volland, has been charged with second-degree murder in the case. He appeared in a Goderich courtroom Monday.

“Corey is very saddened by Laura’s death and he’s very worried about their children,” said Volland’s lawyer, Scott Cowan

Cowan said Volland is receiving a huge amount of support from the community.

“From Corey’s employer and fellow employees, members of the community on both sides of the family are rallying around this man, telling me on their own motion about his reputation for good character, kindness, and for his love of Laura,” said Volland.

At the court hearing, Cowan said he was seeking a bail hearing for his client.

Police have set up a tip line for the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact 519-272-3202.

Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

— With files from Jess Brady, Jaclyn Carbone and Christian D’Avino.