Calgary temperature expected to hit 30 C on Tuesday, a rare occurrence in May

Calgary has had a run of above seasonal days so far this May, with 10 of the first 14 days reaching above 20 C.

The average daytime high is around 16 C.

But things are really going to heat up on Tuesday with a forecasted high of 30 C. Not only could Calgary break a 94-year-old record if the temperature climbs above 30.6 C on May 15, but that would also go down as one of the city’s earliest 30 C days on record.

There have only been three other years where Calgary saw a high of at least 30 C this early in the season. According to Environment Canada’s historical records, Calgary recorded daytime highs above 30 C on May 14 in 1936, May 14 and 15 in 1924 and on May 14 and 15 in 1897.

While May can bring some unseasonably warm days, it is very rare to see a high of 30 C or more. It has only happened 25 times in 133 years. Most of those 25 occasions fell within the final week of the May.

Despite this recent run of warm weather, the last time Calgary saw a high of at least 30 C was Sept. 2, 2017.

