Hamilton police seek suspect in break and enter
Hamilton Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a break and enter suspect, caught on video.
Police say shortly after 6:15 a.m. on April 13, a man entered a business in the Ottawa Street North and Campbell Avenue area and stole some money.
Investigators say the video shows the suspect just prior to the break in.
The suspect is described as approximately 35-45 years old, with a thin build, and wearing a black jacket with a hood, light pants and a baseball cap.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
