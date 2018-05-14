Hamilton police seek suspect in break and enter

Hamilton Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a break and enter suspect, caught on video.

Police say shortly after 6:15 a.m. on April 13, a man entered a business in the Ottawa Street North and Campbell Avenue area and stole some money.

Investigators say the video shows the suspect just prior to the break in.

Hamilton Police need #HamOnt to help identify suspect in this video. He is responsible for a commercial break and enter on April 13, 2018. https://t.co/Ef2s7qAZQH pic.twitter.com/j9DVtlOyTN — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 14, 2018

The suspect is described as approximately 35-45 years old, with a thin build, and wearing a black jacket with a hood, light pants and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.