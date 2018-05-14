Jeremiah’s Deli reopens at Saint John City Market after sudden April closure

A popular eatery in the historic Saint John City Market is back serving customers after nearly a month of uncertainty.

Jeremiah’s Deli closed abruptly in April after a food inspection found rodent droppings on the premises. That eventually led to the establishment’s license being revoked and the decision to close up shop.

Longtime employees Loretta Hodges and Maggie Bryson are taking over ownership of Jeremiah’s. Hodges says the decision to close came as a shock and disappointment to many.

“Some people have been buying from this store since the day it opened so to see a store shut down after 40 years, people were devastated,” said Hodges.

The original plan for the two to take over from owner Graham Stilwell was expedited and just weeks later, there’s a fresh coat of paint and a clean bill of health.

WATCH: Saint John market restoration a challenging necessity

“Everything’s been looked after,” said Hodges.”We’ve got our license obviously because we’re serving food today.”

The reopening is being welcomed by others who call the market home.

“We love their roast beef and their ham so our staff are all happy to see them back again,” said Dave Forestell, owner of Slocum & Ferris.

“It’s been a very busy spot,” added Kay Wright of Copes by Teresa. “I always admired it and admired the people there and everything and I’m glad they’re back open.”

WATCH: Saint John City Market vacancies raise eyebrows

Regular customers are also happy to see the deli open again.

“When I come through the market, I always make it a point to come over to this side because as I walk by, if i’m not stopping in to eat my lunch, I’m always popping in to say hello,” said customer Sheri McAulay.

Hodges says even though some improvements have been made to the appearance of the store, the food will remain the same.