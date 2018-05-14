Canada
3:43 pm

Police have located missing Orillia woman

Police have located 55-year-old Deborah Robertson who had been missing from Orillia since May 6.

The search for a missing Orillia woman is over after she was located safely by police.

Orillia OPP report they successfully located 55-year-old Deborah Robertson, who had been missing from the Orillia area since around 2 p.m. on May 6.

According to police, Robertson was located on May 13.

The OPP thank everyone who assisted in locating the missing woman.

