Police have located missing Orillia woman
The search for a missing Orillia woman is over after she was located safely by police.
Orillia OPP report they successfully located 55-year-old Deborah Robertson, who had been missing from the Orillia area since around 2 p.m. on May 6.
According to police, Robertson was located on May 13.
The OPP thank everyone who assisted in locating the missing woman.
