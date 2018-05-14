Two face charges in connection with stabbing of teen in Cape Breton

A 44-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman are facing charges after they a teen was stabbed in Cape Breton on Saturday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police (CBRP) say that at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Sheriff Avenue and Townsend Street in Sydney, N.S., after several 911 calls reported a disturbance or assault in the area.

When they arrived, police saw a vehicle leaving the area. Inside, officers found a 17-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound.

Police were advised that she had been in an altercation with another man and woman, and was eventually assaulted with a weapon.

Emergency Health Services transported the teen to Cape Breton Regional Hospital where she was treated and then released.

Officers located the man and woman in a vehicle on Douglas Street, eventually arresting them at a nearby residence.

CBRP say the parties were known to each other.

Brian Michael Costigan, 34, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and assaulting a peace officer while Jolene Rita Snow, 33, is charged with breaching court-ordered conditions.

Costigan and Snow are scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Monday. Police say the matter is still under investigation.