Overcoming obstacles with help from friends, Winnipeg mother shares her story

She’s known as an inspiration to her friends and family.

But Harman Kaur’s story is full of ups and downs.

Seven years ago she was living in India and running her own spa business.

But because she got a divorce and was a single parent, she got little respect and was looked down upon.

Determined to give her daughter Noor Grewal a better future, she decided to leave India in September 2011 and start a new life in Winnipeg.

“It’s kind of sad when you’re in India and when you have to go through a divorce, a lot a lot of parents don’t support you,” Kaur said.

She said she was lucky, as her parents supported her decision to move to Canada.

Her cousin agreed to be her sponsor.

Once in Winnipeg, Kaur was able to land a job as a cashier at a local grocery store.

She saved up and within six months, she was able to move out of her cousin’s home and buy a condo.

In March 2015, Kaur was doing what she loved again, working as an esthetician at Strada Spa in Osborne Village.

It was there where she met Gabrielle Zoppo, a fellow single mother.

The pair hit it off and decided to go into business together. They managed to secure several loans and opened up Spa Botanica on Corydon Avenue in October 2013.

Despite the excitement of owning a business again, Kaur was struggling financially. She couldn’t afford to run the business and pay her mortgage.

Money was so tight that she relied on the services at Winnipeg Harvest to put food on the table for her and her daughter.

Kaur even considered selling her condo and renting a smaller place until her friend Lisa Mackling stepped in.

Mackling was once a single mother too, and knew what it was like to leave her home behind for a new country, having moved to Canada from Italy.

“Leaving your family and friends behind, going to a completely foreign country, with very little knowledge and background, it’s life changing, it’s scary,” Mackling said.

The two women met through their daughters, who were friends, and it didn’t take long for the two mothers to form a bond of their own.

Mackling said it was a no-brainer to open up her home to Kaur and her daughter.

“That is what you do for families and friends,” Mackling said confidently.

Just recounting the story brings tears to Kaur’s eyes.

“They were there and they said, ‘You can move with us and live and you don’t have to pay for anything.’ So that was a turning point for me and I was like OK and that’s how I survived.”

Even though she had a place to stay, Kaur still worked multiple jobs on top of running her business.

Mackling said despite putting in long hours, Kaur always stayed positive and never lost sight of her goal to build a better life for her daughter. That’s why she considers Kaur an inspiration.

“Harman is a person that has so much tenacity and passion and drive alongside with a huge heart. She’s by far one of the most deserving people of a dream come true simply because of her work ethic.”

Kaur’s determination isn’t lost on her daughter, who calls her “Superwoman.” Her mom’s story is the reason she wants to help people in need.

“I was thinking when I’m older, when I have enough money, I even want to start a charity of my own and maybe go to Africa and India and help people there,” Grewal said.

It’s been an emotional journey but Kaur said she’s grateful for all the obstacles.

Now, Spa Botanica is thriving and so is Kaur.

She’s now giving back herself.

Kaur said it’s a priority for her to teach not only her daughter but other family members the importance of organizations like Winnipeg Harvest.

She makes it her mission to donate regularly.

“That’s not just a bin for me, that’s how I fed my daughter,” Kaur said.

She and her business partner, Zoppa, are now accepting donations to Winnipeg Harvest at Spa Botanic — even giving discounts to those who come to the spa with non-perishable food items.

As for her personal life, Kaur is now remarried and her family recently bought their first home in Winnipeg.

Her advice for others who find themselves in similar situations is to never give up.

“Any person has to be strong enough from inside and willing to go through all the struggles to get to the dreams, because dreams don’t come easily to you. You have to get them and you have to be passionate about them.”