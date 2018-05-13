OPP arrest man in relation to Vanastra death investigation

Provincial Police in Huron County said they have arrested a man in relation to the death of a Vanastra woman. The arrest was made Saturday afternoon.

Police said the body of Laura Wigelsworth, 27, was discovered on Thursday along a road in the community north of London.

Wigelsworth was previously the subject of a missing person investigation after she failed to return home from a walk on Wednesday.

Police said post-mortem examination revealed that Wigelsworth had been the victim of a homicide. No further information about the cause of death has been released at this time.

READ MORE: Man charged in 2 London deaths to stand trial for 2nd-degree murder of Emmanuel Awai

Meantime, Wigelsworth’s older sister, Charyl Phillips, has launched a GoFundMe campaign in order to help pay for funeral arrangements.

On a post attached to the campaign, Phillips described Wigelsworth as “a sweet, fun, caring young mother.” The post goes on to explain that Wigelsworth had two children, along with the daughter of her fiance, who she “lovingly brought into her home.”

Phillips added that Wigelsworth “spent a lot of her extra time helping her father who was diagnosed with ALS earlier this year.”

On the website, Phillips said that any leftover money will cover “final expenses” and “educational funds” for Wigelsworth’s children.

Huron County OPP have not yet released any details about the suspect in custody or any charges. They are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314.

Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).