Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in northwest Calgary
A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in the community of Kensington in Calgary’s northwest Saturday.
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian that happened on Kensington Road N.W. at around 7:30 p.m.
EMS said a man in his 30s was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being being struck by a vehicle.
More to come…
