May 12, 2018 11:21 pm
Updated: May 12, 2018 11:39 pm

Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in northwest Calgary

By Reporter  Global News
Hector Chaparro / Global News
A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in the community of Kensington in Calgary’s northwest Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian that happened on Kensington Road N.W. at around 7:30 p.m.

EMS said a man in his 30s was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being being struck by a vehicle.

More to come…

Global News