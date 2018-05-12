Police pursuit leads to man’s arrest with stolen vehicle

Winnipeg police have arrested a 54-year-old man after he attempted to elude police in a stolen vehicle.

Officers spotted a sedan speeding near Pembina Highway in St. Norbert around 12:15 a.m. Saturday. They said the vehicle was operating without its headlights on.

The police tried to stop the vehicle, but it took off.

About half an hour later, the police AIR 1 helicopter found the vehicle abandoned near Ashworth Street South and Hirt Avenue.

Officers in a police cruiser travelling nearby then spotted a man run across the road in front of them. The man then attempted to jump a fence but was unsuccessful.

The suspect was then taken into custody.

Police determined that the vehicle had been stolen from the 2400 block of Pembina Highway on Friday. Stolen license plates had been attached on to the vehicle.

Greg Livingstone Harris, 54, has been charged with five offences including theft of a motor vehicle and flight while pursued by a peace officer.

He remains in custody.