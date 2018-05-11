Ottawa police warn of ‘fake’ Uber driver after woman sexually assaulted

The Ottawa Police Service received a report on Thursday of a male who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in her late 20s after offering a ride while posing as an Uber driver.

This occurred in the very early hours, in the Byward Market area on Thursday, May 10.

While the male was driving the victim, he allegedly sexually assaulted her. She was then directed to go to a nearby ATM to get cash out to pay him for the ride. He followed her into the ATM insisting on payment; she paid him and then he left. The victim reported the incident to police soon after.

The suspect is described as a male with light brown skin, approximately six-feet tall, and around 180 pounds with short, dark hair shaved at the sides.

Police are concerned the male suspect is possibly targeting women who appear to be intoxicated when bars/restaurants are closing for the night.

Ottawa police are warning the public to verify the credentials of their Uber driver before entering the vehicle and remind the public that Uber drivers do not accept cash payment.

Investigators have determined that this incident is not linked to similar incidents reported in December 2017 and January 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service tip line at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760 or email: mcm@ottawapolice.ca