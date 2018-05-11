Doug Ford singles out NDP candidate Ramsey Hart’s ‘personal crusade’ against mining industry
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford took a jab at Ramsey Hart, the provincial NDP candidate for Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston on Friday.
Ford singled Hart out in an Ontario Northern Leaders debate in Parry Sound, calling him a professional anti-mining activist.
READ MORE: Ford, Horwath spar in northern debate as Wynne defends her record
Although Hart is currently executive director of The Table Community Food Centre in Perth, Ont., a modern food bank, the new candidate previously worked at MiningWatch Canada, which describes itself as an organization that addresses “irresponsible mineral policies and practices in Canada and around the world.”
The Ontario PC Party‘s official Twitter account posted one of Hart’s past blogs for the Canadian not-for-profit, which talked about the hazards of living next to a mine.
In one tweet, Ford calls Hart, Andrea Horvath’s “star candidate,” adding that Hart “has dedicated his entire career to attacking the mining industry,” and calling Hart’s interest in Canadian mining his “personal crusade.”
Hart was reached for comment but has not answered in time for publication.
WATCH: Horwath calls out Ford’s environmental policy: ‘Where is your plan?’ at Ontario Northern Leaders debate
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.