May 11, 2018 7:00 pm

Doug Ford singles out NDP candidate Ramsey Hart’s ‘personal crusade’ against mining industry

By Online Reporter  Global News

Ramsey Hart is currently the executive director of The Table Community Food Centre in Perth, Ont., a modern food bank. He previously worked at MiningWatch Canada.

The Table Community Food Centre
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford took a jab at Ramsey Hart, the provincial NDP candidate for Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston on Friday.

Ford singled Hart out in an Ontario Northern Leaders debate in Parry Sound, calling him a professional anti-mining activist.

Although Hart is currently executive director of The Table Community Food Centre in Perth, Ont., a modern food bank, the new candidate previously worked at MiningWatch Canada, which describes itself as an organization that addresses “irresponsible mineral policies and practices in Canada and around the world.”

The Ontario PC Party‘s official Twitter account posted one of Hart’s past blogs for the Canadian not-for-profit, which talked about the hazards of living next to a mine.

In one tweet, Ford calls Hart, Andrea Horvath’s “star candidate,” adding that Hart “has dedicated his entire career to attacking the mining industry,” and calling Hart’s interest in Canadian mining his “personal crusade.”

Hart was reached for comment but has not answered in time for publication.

