May 11, 2018 11:19 am
Updated: May 11, 2018 11:21 am

Two men face 22 charges after Welland, Ont., drug investigation: police

A Niagara Regional Police Service sign in Niagara Falls, Ont.

WELLAND, Ont. – Police say two men in Welland, Ont., are facing a combined 22 charges after a drug trafficking investigation that involved the Niagara regional police and the RCMP.

They say the investigation began in early spring and focused on a man who was believed to be trafficking heroin and fentanyl from a Welland residence.

Niagara police say two men were arrested Thursday evening and a search warrant was conducted in a residence in the city.

They say methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, MDMA and Xanax were seized.

A 42-year-old man faces 15 charges, including eight counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon and assault while resisting arrest.

An 18-year-old man faces seven charges, including five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police say the accused have been held in custody pending a bail hearing in St. Catharines on Friday.

