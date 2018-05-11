Free tickets now required to enter Whiteout Street Party

If you want to make sure you get into the Whiteout Street Party this round, you’ll have to get a ticket.

They don’t cost anything, but organizers want to cap how many people can get into the party to watch the Winnipeg Jets take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

“To ensure fans avoid the disappointment of not gaining entry and for organizers to provide an even better street party experience, True North, along with Economic Development Winnipeg, and the Winnipeg Police Service has made the decision to issue tickets online,” the team said in a release.

“The tickets-only initiative will also provide security, police, and hospitality teams the ability to better plan for and serve the street party crowd.”

20,000 tickets will be available for each party, which means you won’t be able to just show up and walk into the party like you could during the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Starting at noon Friday, you can download a maximum of eight tickets per order for the four Whiteout Street Parties (two guaranteed) during the Western Conference Final.

You can go online or to the Bell MTS Place box office.

Gates open Saturday at 4 p.m. for the party ahead of Game 1 between the Jets and Golden Knights, which starts at 6 p.m.

You can still bring non-perishable food items for Winnipeg Harvest. According to the Jets, over 31,000 lbs. of food have been donated through playoff-related events.