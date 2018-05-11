Crime
May 11, 2018 10:26 am

N.B. man charged after stolen rifle recovered, three firearms still missing

Rebecca Lau | Global News

The stolen .22 calibre black Ruger Mark 2 (MK II) pistol.

Provided/ RCMP
RCMP have charged a 29-year-old man and seized a rifle that was stolen from a Campbellton, N.B., home, but three firearms are still missing.

The break-in at the home on Vanier Street happened sometime between April 27-29. Three rifles and a pistol were stolen.

On May 1, one of the rifles was seized by police and Kenny Kevin Savoie was arrested. He is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, and possession of stolen property.

READ MORE: New Brunswick RCMP looking for firearms stolen from Campbellton home

Savoie was eventually released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in Campbellton Provincial Court on June 4.

ruger_pistol_2_0

The stolen .22 calibre black Ruger Mark 2 (MK II) pistol.

Provided/ RCMP
winchester_0

The stolen A-bolt 300 Winchester Mag with 4-12 scope.

Provided/ RCMP

RCMP say three firearms are still missing. They are:

  • a brown Browning A-bolt 300 Winchester Mag with 4-12 scope
  • a .22 calibre black Ruger Mark 2 (MK II) pistol
  • a stainless Savage model 116 Weather Warrior Calibre 3006

Police say the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the Campbellton RCMP detachment at 506-789-6000 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

