N.B. man charged after stolen rifle recovered, three firearms still missing

RCMP have charged a 29-year-old man and seized a rifle that was stolen from a Campbellton, N.B., home, but three firearms are still missing.

The break-in at the home on Vanier Street happened sometime between April 27-29. Three rifles and a pistol were stolen.

On May 1, one of the rifles was seized by police and Kenny Kevin Savoie was arrested. He is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, and possession of stolen property.

Savoie was eventually released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in Campbellton Provincial Court on June 4.

RCMP say three firearms are still missing. They are:

a brown Browning A-bolt 300 Winchester Mag with 4-12 scope

a .22 calibre black Ruger Mark 2 (MK II) pistol

a stainless Savage model 116 Weather Warrior Calibre 3006

Police say the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the Campbellton RCMP detachment at 506-789-6000 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.