Bill Kelly: Why bother with leaders’ debates?

Why are we even bothering with these televised leaders’ debates in this Ontario election?

The first debate was last Monday in the City TV studios in Toronto, and not only did it focus to a great extent on Toronto issues, but the format of the debate was more like an infomercial for City TV news than a debate about the issues that matter to Ontario voters.

For those of us who really want to hear what the candidates have to offer, these debates just don’t cut it.

Monday’s debate began at 6 p.m., when many people were still making their way home from work or having dinner.

The problem is that the television networks call the shots, and I, for one, am uncomfortable with them dictating who should participate and when the debates will occur.

It was this TV consortium that decided that Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner would not be allowed to participate and it was the TV consortium that didn’t want to schedule this exercise in democracy later in the evening when more people could watch because, really, what’s more important to Ontario’s future: a debate among political leaders or another episode of Dancing With The Stars?

In fact, the second debate takes place Friday in Parry Sound, in the middle of the afternoon.

Elections matter and debates matter, but if this TV consortium won’t give this democratic process the attention and respect it deserves, why bother?

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News