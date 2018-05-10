Rick Zamperin: NBA conference finals offer mouthwatering matchups

Call it hoops heaven.

The NBA’s conference finals are set and the matchups are absolutely mouthwatering.

In the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers — fresh off their four-game sweep of the Toronto Raptors — will battle the Boston Celtics, who needed just five games to dispatch the Philadelphia 76ers.

If that series doesn’t tickle your fancy, then you better strap yourself in for what has all the makings of an epic Western Conference Final featuring the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors.

The top-seeded Rockets dusted off the Utah Jazz in five games while the Warriors ousted the New Orleans Pelicans in the same amount of games.

The two playoff series not only include four of the top teams in the league, four of the NBA’s biggest superstars will showcase their talents.

Peep the BEST PLAYS from the Conference Semis! pic.twitter.com/wFI7Y0XWQj — NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2018

Cavs catalyst LeBron James continues to show why he’s still the best on the planet. Houston’s James Harden is straight out dangerous whenever he has the ball. And the Golden State duo of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are simply too hot to handle night after night.

And, hey, Boston’s Al Horford and Rockets dynamo Chris Paul are no slouches either.

These two series could very well go the distance. And who doesn’t want that?

The NBA marketing types definitely want another Cavaliers-Warriors, LeBron vs. Stef matchup, and they’ll probably get it.

I think, however, whichever team ends up winning the Wild West will ultimately be crowned NBA champions.