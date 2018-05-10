Barrie police recovered 40 items during Ontario’s gun amnesty month

Barrie police report they collected 40 items and over 1,500 pieces of ammunition during last month’s gun amnesty initiative.

According to police, they recovered 19 rifles, 11 shotguns, 10 handguns and other items, including replica and vintage weapons. Similarly, they collected over 1,500 pieces of ammunition.

The gun amnesty month was held province-wide, in an effort to keep firearms and weapons out of communities and improve public safety.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, more than 2,000 guns were collected province-wide as a part of the gun amnesty program.

Barrie police say they will be destroying a majority of the firearms they collected, however, a number of the guns will be retained for historical, educational or training purposes.

Although the amnesty month has officially ended, police say they will continue to accept submissions from the public, and encourage anyone with unwanted weapons to turn them in.

Police remind the public that no one should ever deliver weapons or ammunition to police facilities. Instead, those interested in surrendering items can contact Barrie police at 705-725-7025 to arrange for officers to safely retrieve them.

Police say that they will exercise discretion regarding weapons-related charges at all times, not just during the month-long gun amnesty.